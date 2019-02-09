Emily Tanner’s New Bikini Pic On Instagram Becomes An Instant Hit Among Her Followers

American model and social media personality Emily Tanner is well-known among her 300,000-plus Instagram fans for flaunting her amazing figure, and the young hottie makes sure to treat her admirers to new risqué snapshots every week.

The 24-year-old model’s newest picture, wherein she is featured wearing a very skimpy maroon bikini, sent temperatures soaring within minutes of going live, as it racked up more than 6,000 likes and 100 comments. The barely-there fabric allowed Emily to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage, her well-toned thighs, and enviable abs, which were clearly visible in the picture.

The model wore her hair down and opted for minimal makeup. She sat on a sun lounger against the beautiful backdrop of the sea, lifted her chin up, and closed her eyes to strike a very sexy pose.

Per usual, fans commented that Emily is the “sexist Instagram model alive,” while others said that she is simply gorgeous and has a perfect body. Others showered her with the usual compliments and posted countless hearts and kiss emojis to express their admiration for the beautiful model.

In the caption, Emily asked her fans to suggest a place where she can go for a tropical girls’ trip, and in response, she got an overwhelming response from her fans.

According to an article by Click On Detroit, Emily graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in public health. But soon after graduating, she decided to pursue a very different career and became an Instagram model and social media influencer.

She told the outlet that when she was in her college’s sophomore year, a photographer reached out to her and told her that she looks like a model, suggesting that she go for a photo shoot. And that’s how it all started — when she saw the photographs, she loved them, so she started sharing them on Instagram. Before long, her follower count dramatically increased.

Once her followers increased, different brands started noticing her influence and began reaching out, sending her products to showcase in her posts.

Tanner also revealed that being a social media influencer is a lucrative job. Not only does she get paid to promote different products, but also gets all expenses paid vacations from different companies. Therefore, she has dedicated herself to full-time modeling. She also revealed that while it feels good to be a social media influencer, it also has its downsides.