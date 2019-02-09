Emily Tanner’s New Bikini Pic On Instagram Becomes An Instant Hit Among Her Followers

American model and social media personality Emily Tanner is well-known among her 300,000+ Instagram fans for flaunting her amazing figure and the hottie makes sure to treat her admirers to new risqué pictures every week.

The 24-year-old model’s newest picture, wherein she is featured wearing a very skimpy maroon bikini, sent temperatures soaring within minutes of going live as it racked up more than 6,000 likes and more than a hundred comments. The barely-there fabric allowed Emily to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage, her well-toned thighs as well as her enviable abs which were clearly visible in the picture.

The model wore her hair down and wore minimal makeup. She sat on a sun lounger against the beautiful backdrop of the sea, lifted her chin up and closed her eyes to strike a very sexy pose.

Per usual, fans commented that Emily is the “sexist Instagram model alive,” while others said that she is simply gorgeous and has a perfect body. Others showered her with the usual compliments and posted countless hearts and kiss emojis to express their admiration for the beautiful model.

In the caption, Emily asked her fans to suggest a place where she can go for a tropical girls’ trip and in response, she got an overwhelming response from her fans.

According to an article by the website, Click On Detroit, Emily graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in public health. But soon after graduating, she decided to pursue a very different career and became an Instagram model and a social media influencer.

She told the outlet that when she was in her college’s sophomore year, a photographer reached out to her and told her that she looks like a model and should go for a photo shoot. And that’s how it all started. When she saw the photographs, she loved them, so she started sharing them on Instagram and the number of her followers dramatically increased.

And once her followers increased, different brands started noticing her influence and outreach and started sending her messages to showcase their products in her posts.

Tanner also revealed that being a social media influencer is a lucrative job as she not only gets paid to promote different products but also gets all-expenses-paid vacations by different companies. Therefore, she has dedicated herself to full-time modelling. She also revealed that while it feels good to be a social media influencer, it also has its downsides.