Lindsay Lohan’s Mother Dina Lohan To Marry Her Boyfriend Of Five Years, Whom She’s Never Met

Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, revealed on Celebrity Big Brother that she plans to marry her boyfriend of five years — whom she’s never met.

As USA Today reports, the elder Lohan, 56, told her CBB housemates about the “special someone” in her life, saying she knows him well enough to get married to him after a five-year relationship. A five-year relationship that involves only phone calls; they have never met, and they don’t use FaceTime.

“I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?”

Why haven’t they met? Because Lohan lives in New York, and the mystery man lives in San Francisco.

If you think this whole story reminds you of that guy you went to high school with, who always had a girlfriend who went to another school, you’re not alone. Dina seemed to pick up on the fact that her fellow houseguests weren’t buying it.

“He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really true. I talked to his ma!”

And in case you’re curious about her boyfriend’s name, you’re out of luck — Dina didn’t reveal it.

Her castmates thought she was likely a victim of a cruel prank. As Kandi Burruss exclaimed, “Girl, that’s straight up catfish!”

Catfishing, for those not familiar, is a ruse or a prank where one person convinces another person that they are in a relationship. Sometimes, the prankster will even create a fake identity to lead their victim on. Needless to say, it’s neither funny nor cute. Whether or not Dina Lohan is truly in a relationship with a long-distance boyfriend whom she’s never met — or whether she’s being catfished, or whether it’s all an act by Dina — remains unclear.

Not for nothing, Dina’s ex-husband, Michael Lohan, seems to think there’s a kernel of truth to the situation. Specifically, he says he’s known about the “relationship” for years, but he thinks the guy is more akin to a stalker, according to Page Six.

“How she thinks he’s a boyfriend is beyond me, but hey, stranger things have happened with Dina. I just hope she’s not putting herself in a dangerous position with this guy.”

Dina and former Wall Street trader Michael Lohan divorced in 2007.