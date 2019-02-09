Elizabeth Warren Officially Announces Presidential Run

Senator Elizabeth Warren has officially announced she’s running for president, CNN is reporting. She revealed the big news at a rally outside Everett Mills in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Saturday, February 9. The location is fitting for Warren to reveal her candidacy and platform, considering that a labor strike led by women and immigrants was held there in 1912. The boycotters were textile workers protesting against wage cuts. Warren will be using her campaign to advocate for immigration reform, a “wealth tax,” and fighting against corrupt corporations.

Warren already has some big names voicing their support of her campaign, the most notable being Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III. Also there in support were Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Lori Trahan, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, and Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu. While Warren has plenty of backers, she also has plenty of naysayers. Current U.S. President Donald Trump released a statement in response to Warren announcing her presidential bid that said he was sure that voters “will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal.” Warren, on the other hand, is hoping that Trump will eventually be forgettable.

“The man in the White House is not the cause of what is broken, he is just the latest and most extreme symptom of what’s gone wrong in America,” Warren said at the rally. “A product of a rigged system that props up the rich and powerful and kicks dirt on everyone else. So once he’s gone, we can’t pretend that none of this ever happened.”

MORE: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is off to the races, announcing on Saturday that she would be running for president in 2020. https://t.co/kh9dz4S44b pic.twitter.com/kualHX6pVG — ABC News (@ABC) February 9, 2019

Warren also said that she refused to accept donations from lobbyists, corporate PACs or the support of super PACs, and called for other Democratic presidential candidates to do the same. The Democratic primary is already pretty large, with Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Kamala Harris having been some of the other politicians who have announced their bid so far. Others are still expected to announce their run soon.

Warren is still dealing with the backlash that came when it was discovered that she wrote down that her race was “American Indian” on a Texas state bar registration card in 1986. The senator eventually had a DNA test to prove her Cherokee ancestry. Warren has since issued apologies to Cherokee leaders and Native Americans.

Warren is already taking off on the campaign trail and heading to New Hampshire and Iowa on February 10 before heading to South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and California next week.