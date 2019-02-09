Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Flaunt Massive Cleavage, Supple Thighs In Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are certainly no strangers to the public eye, having become fabulously wealthy and wildly influential over the course of the past decade. Whether their fame is elevated by starring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or engaging in a myriad of different business endeavors, the two sisters are part of a burgeoning media and marketing empire — one at least partially predicated on the sex appeal of the famous family.

In the most recent Instagram share made to Kourtney Kardashian’s account, she can be seen standing side by side with her sister, Kim. The two women look deadly serious, both wearing stern, considered expressions. Kourtney is wearing a strappy, form-fitting black dress, one boasting a thigh-high slit that reveals her toned and supple legs. Her bountiful cleavage is lifted by the cut of the dress, emphasized even further by a bit of detailing about the neck. Sporting perfectly shaped eyebrows, a nude lip, foundation, and concealer — Kourtney is evidently showing off her high fashion makeup skill to great effect. Her signature raven locks are tied back into a high ponytail, emphasizing the severe and smoldering aesthetic she seeks to conjure.

Kim is wearing a deep midnight blue dress, perhaps an off-black hue — one which features a plunging neckline that puts her ample assets on full display. Her iconic dark tresses are left to their own designs, tumbling down about her shoulders and her breasts in loose waves. A very high slit at the side of her dress also serves to showcase her hourglass silhouette and athletic physique.

Captioning the image with a shout-out to the 1980s supernatural fantasy film The Witches of Eastwick — presumably based on the sisters’ dark and daring ensembles — Kourtney Kardashian also gave a brief nod to celebrity media outlet Splash News. It seems that her legions of ardent admirers also appreciated the image of the two brunette bombshells, awarding the snapshot over 280,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments in very short order.

One fan wrote, “Very very very interesting to look at,” trailed by a quartet of flame emojis. A second Instagram user quipped, “Wicked Witch On The Left,” making reference to the image’s caption.

Kourtney Kardashian has been making headlines as of late — according to E! News — for her extremely unique Mona Lisa catsuit that she wore to New York Fashion Week. Calling the body-hugging garment a “literal work of art,” it seems like the publication’s Alyssa Morin was quite taken with the art-inspired getup.

New York Fashion Week runs from February 8 to February 16.