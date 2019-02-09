‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Explains Where She And Katie Maloney Stand Today

Billie 'liked' a post that labeled Katie Maloney 'transphobic' during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7.

Have Billie Lee and Katie Maloney forged a friendship with one another following Billie’s shocking allegations against Katie during Vanderpump Rules Season 7?

During an appearance earlier this week on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Billie appeared alongside co-stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy to address the Girls Night fallout and discuss her current relationship with Katie.

“I never said the word ‘transphobic,'” Billie told Andy Cohen.

After being left out of an online post regarding a Girls Night In event at SUR Restaurant, which was taking place during a night she was already on the schedule to work, Billie lashed out at Katie and the other women of the show and suggested they had left her out of the event because she was transgender.

Billie also slammed her co-stars for failing to ask her how she felt coming from a trans experience.

“No one cared what I said. They were just yelling and attacking me. They wouldn’t hear me,” she claimed.

As for the tweet she shared about being left out of the event, Billie said it wasn’t aimed at Katie because, at the time, she wasn’t aware that it was Katie who was behind the planning of the event. Then, after she realized Katie was putting the Girls Night In event together, she “liked” a post online that labeled her co-star “transphobic.”

Understandably, Katie and her co-stars were furious to see the word “transphobic” brought into the equation and slammed Billie for suggesting she wasn’t included because she was transgender.

While Billie eventually apologized to Katie, she said on Watch What Happens Live that she was taken aback by Katie’s response, in which she said she simply didn’t have enough time to invite each and every guest personally to the event.

“Sometimes we just need to stop being so busy and so self-involved,” Billie said.

When Billie first started lashing out at her Vanderpump Rules co-stars on social media, a number of members of the cast began distancing themselves from her and now, aside from friendships with Scheana Marie, Raquel, and Ariana Madix, Billie appears to be on the outs with the women of the show. As for the men, Billie appears to be close with Tom Sandoval and James.

To see more of Billie Lee, Katie Maloney, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.