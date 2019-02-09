Victoria’s Secret Model Maia Cotton Shows Some Serious Skin In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Maia Cotton enjoyed her last morning in Sydney, Australia before returning home to New York. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a red bikini, that puts her flawless figure on display.

In the post in question, the 19-year-old model is featured in a skimpy bikini, which consisted of a triangle top that goes over her shoulders, and a matching thong bottom that showcased her perky derriere. The New Zealand native shared two photos on the same post, the first being a close-up that captured her from the chest up. In this selfie, the model looked intently at the camera with her lips pursed in a seductive way.

The second photo showed the model posing in front of the mirror, which showcased her full body. The Kiwi beauty is bent forward over a counter. Her side faced the camera in a pose that accentuated her toned figure — in particular, her flat abs and her booty. The model completed her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses, which she wore on the tip of her nose, which allowed her eyes to remain visible for the photo.

According to the post’s tags, the bikini she donned is by the brand Sommer Swim, while her shades are by Ella Jane.

The model wore her brunette hair down and swept to the side, in a sensual yet casual style. She applied a little makeup on her eyes and a touch of gloss on her lips for a natural look. Her naturally full brows framed her pretty face.

In the caption, the model explained that she was enjoying her last morning in Sydney by going for a swim.

At the time of writing, the post, which she shared with her 151,000 Instagram followers, has garnered more than 15,500 likes and over 120 comments within a couple of days of being posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section, to compliment Maia Cotton on her looks.

“Body goals,” one user wrote, while another added, “Nice having you in town for a minute! Safe travels.”

As the Daily Mail pointed out, the New York-based model made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut last year. Cotton started modeling when she was 14 and has since appeared in the pages of New Zealand magazines such as Miss FQ, as well as featured in shoots for Urban Outfitters and Tigerlily.