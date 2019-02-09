Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett’s Upcoming Wedding

Did she see their engagement coming?

Was Lisa Vanderpump surprised by Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s September 2018 engagement?

While attending a pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked about her thoughts on Kent’s engagement news and upcoming wedding to her movie producer fiancé.

“Well, I didn’t know but you know what, you never know. I mean, I got married at 21 after six weeks. So, who knows?” she told OK! Magazine on February 8.

Kent and Emmett publicly confirmed their relationship after nearly two years of dating at the start of 2018. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent and Emmett were rumored to be a couple for over a year before going public but chose to keep their romance to themselves until Emmett’s divorce from actress Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two children, was finalized.

Months later, on September 1, 2018, Emmett proposed to Kent during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I don’t expect Lala and Randall just to have plain sailing. Life’s not like that. It’s about sticking together and supporting one another,” Vanderpump said.

When OK! Magazine asked Vanderpump what advise she would give to the soon-to-be-married couple, the longtime reality star and restauranteur recommended Kent and Emmett continue to respect one another and incorporate humor into their relationship as often as possible.

“I think have respect for one another. Don’t expect one person to be everything because that’s an impossible task and, I think, have a sense of humor and accept the fact that we all get it wrong sometimes.”

Below is a photo shared by Lala Kent in which she and Randall Emmett were enjoying the New Year holiday in Miami, Florida.

In November of last year, Lala Kent spoke about her wedding plans to Us Weekly magazine, revealing that at the time, she hadn’t done much to prepare for her and Randall Emmett’s upcoming nuptials.

“We haven’t thought about one little detail,” she said during an appearance at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles. “I think by next summer, we’ll have a date on the books, but as of right now, we’re just enjoying being engaged, because fiancée is such a pretty word, so I’m all about it! I’ll keep it as long as I can.”

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.