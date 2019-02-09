Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett’s Upcoming Wedding

Did she see their engagement coming?

Was Lisa Vanderpump surprised by Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s September 2018 engagement?

While attending a pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked about her thoughts on Kent’s engagement news and upcoming wedding to her movie producer fiance.

“Well, I didn’t know, but you know what? You never know. I mean, I got married when I was 21, after six weeks. So, who knows?” she told OK! magazine on February 8.

Kent and Emmett publicly confirmed their relationship after nearly two years of dating at the start of 2018. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent and Emmett were rumored to be a couple for more than a year before going public, but chose to keep their romance to themselves until Emmett’s divorce from actress Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two children, was finalized.

Months later, on September 1, 2018, Emmett proposed to Kent during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I don’t expect Lala and Randall just to have plain sailing. Life’s not like that. It’s about sticking together and supporting each other,” Vanderpump said.

When OK! magazine asked Vanderpump what advice she would give to the soon-to-be-married couple, the longtime reality star and restaurateur recommended Kent and Emmett continue to respect one another and incorporate humor into their relationship as often as possible.

“I think, have respect for one another. Don’t expect one person to be everything, because that’s an impossible task, and, I think, have a sense of humor and accept that we all kind of get it wrong sometimes.”

Below is a photo shared by Kent in which she and Emmett were enjoying the New Year holiday in Miami, Florida.

In November of last year, Kent spoke about her wedding plans to Us Weekly magazine, revealing that, at the time, she hadn’t done much to prepare for her and Emmett’s upcoming nuptials.

“We haven’t thought about one little detail,” she said during an appearance at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles. “I think by next summer, we’ll have a date on the books, but as of right now, we’re just enjoying being engaged, because fiancee is such a pretty word, so I’m all about it! I’ll keep it as long as I can.”

