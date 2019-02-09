‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn de Lesseps Violated Her Parole

LuAnn de Lesseps isn’t keeping up her half of the parole bargain, according to a report from TMZ. The Real Housewives of New York star’s parole officer says that she has failed to provide evidence that she has been attending two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week and that she hasn’t been taking her mandated random sobriety tests.

In June of last year, de Lesseps struck a plea deal after her New Year’s Eve arrest in which she agreed to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to avoid jail time. The RHONY star pled guilty to battery, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication after allegedly attacking a police officer on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 53-year-old checked into an alcohol treatment center shortly after her arrest and apologized for her actions. She says that being in the same city where she and her now ex-husband had been married brought up emotions that she had tried to bury.

“After the events … in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps said. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law-abiding character.”

A few months later, the reality star said that she felt like she had turned the corner and that everything was looking better for her.

“You know, I had such a rough time, and I feel like I’ve gotten past it,” she told Us.

Then, de Lesseps relapsed with alcohol and checked herself into a treatment center for a second time. She spoke about the instance on NBC’s now-canceled Megyn Kelly Today, saying that each day was a struggle for her, and that she fell off the wagon after a fight with her ex-husband.

In November, she told People that she was feeling stronger than ever and that sobriety has even helped her manage conflicts on the show.

But according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, despite being on probation for the past six months, the reality star hasn’t complied with all of the requirements laid out by the court.

Lucky for de Lesseps, the court isn’t taking any disciplinary action against her. She is just basically being warned to start complying or face the consequences.