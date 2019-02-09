Stephen King Trolls Donald Trump With Some Brutal Military Advice From ‘The Art Of War’

'Unlike Donald Trump, who doesn't read, Kim Jong-un knows The Art of War, by Sun Tzu,' he wrote.

Stephen King has something to say about the relationship between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. In a recent tweet, the prolific author drew a line from Chinese philosopher and general Sun Tzu to offer a little insight into the upcoming meeting between the two leaders, and it isn’t good for the president.

The Outsider author seems to believe that Kim has the drop on Trump and he’s using the ancient military manual as evidence for his claim.

“Unlike Donald Trump, who doesn’t read, Kim Jong-un knows The Art of War, by Sun Tzu: ‘Pretend inferiority and encourage his arrogance,'” he wrote.

The message is an apparent response to a recent tweet from Donald Trump in which he speaks about the upcoming meeting with the chairman. In it, he says that his representatives met with Kim to coordinate a second summit.

“It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!” Trump wrote.

In a second tweet, he added that he believes the chairman will help make North Korea an economic leader.

“North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un [sic], will become a great Economic Powerhouse. He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket – an Economic one!”

King isn’t the only one who suspects that Kim might be pulling the wool over Trump’s eyes. Trump has repeatedly stated that he believes he has developed a relationship with the North Korean leader and that he will denuclearize the country. Intelligence suggests otherwise. CIA Director Gina Haspel said that she doesn’t believe the country is working to denuclearize and a U.N. Security Council diplomat told CNN that North Korea is moving its missiles to hide them from the U.S.

It’s far from the first time that King has gone after the president on Twitter. The author has nicknamed the president “Blabbermouth Don” and has called him everything from racist and bad-tempered to incompetent and lazy.

See? Trump promised to drain the swamp, and this is how he’s doing it. Pigs at the trough, oink-oink-oink. https://t.co/WAR6oABOLx — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 7, 2018

In one tweet last March, he likened having Trump as president as choosing someone who is inebriated to be the designated driver at a party.

Having Trump as president is like tapping the drunkest guy at the party to be the designated driver. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 5, 2018

He has also said that he’d rather eat a “raw weasel” than listen to “Trumpie” in an interview on Fox and Friends. He has also weighed in on previous U.S.-North Korea meetings.