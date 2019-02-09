Miley Cyrus Slays The Red Carpet With Skintight, Booty Hugging Dress

Newlywed Miley Cyrus rocked the red carpet last night at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, and fans of the singer were wowed with her choice of skintight, revealing outfit that showed off the singer’s endless curves and gorgeous physique.

Cyrus shared several snaps of the dazzling outfit, and fans of the singer were able to see the frock from different angles. In the first of the snaps posted to her Instagram, Cyrus was caught mid spin, and her curvy backside was on full display. The short, black frock showed off the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s curvaceous booty, and her admirers went wild for the jaw dropping look — including her hubby.

“Good God,” Hemsworth commented, adding the double-handed “praise” emoji — emphasizing his admiration for his wife’s stunning look.

Cyrus wore her long, honey colored locks in loose waves that spilled down her back. She rocked a top ponytail — a look that is ever popular on the red carpet these days — and let one chunky piece fall loose to frame her gorgeous face. She wore a pop of color on her eyelids, opting for a hot pink shadow that, alongside a flick of dark mascara, made her eyes stand out.

Cyrus dusted on some bronzer and topped the look off with a peachy lipstick to accentuate her plump out. She wore simple, dangly earrings a modest contrast to the flashiness of the sequin-covered garb, and wore some chunky rings to round out the accessories.

Cyrus attended the gala to pay tribute to country legend Dolly Parton, who was being honored at the ceremony. Several famous faces gathered to cover Parton’s greatest hits, and Cyrus teamed up with Shawn Mendes and Mark Ronson for a cover of “Islands in the Stream,” which Parton famously sang in a duet with Kenny Rogers, as E! News reported.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer also shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the star studded evening. She showed off a black and white snap of herself and Mendes, listening closely with their heads together to something on Mendes’s phone. Fans of Cyrus were able to see the outfit full on, and catch a glimpse of the sexy, strappy heels she wore to accompany the stunning dress.

She also shared a candid shot of herself and Mendes, joined by Ronson this time, as they goofed around backstage before heading out to wow the crowd. Ronson tuned his guitar while Mendes got in the moment, closing his eyes to listen to the music, and, of course, Cyrus gave the camera a goofy look with her tongue hanging out.