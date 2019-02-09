Is Jax Taylor Ready To Get Married? Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In Ahead of Brittany Cartwright Wedding

Find out how she really feels about this couple's future.

Lisa Vanderpump addressed Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding, during a pre-Grammy event this week in Los Angeles.

During a conversation with OK! Magazine, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about Taylor and Cartwright’s summer wedding. Vanderpump explained that while Taylor has been known to be a “bad dog” at times, she believes he is completely dedicated and appreciative of his fiancee.

“Well, we will see but I think that everything changed for him after his father died and we all noticed that. I think grief has a funny way of kind of changing things around, making you see things differently. I think she was really there for him and I think he appreciates her way more and it taught him a real lesson,” Vanderpump explained to the magazine of the Vanderpump Rules couple.

While Vanderpump will not be officiating the wedding — as she did for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz in August 2016 — Lisa said that she will “of course” be attending Taylor and Cartwright’s upcoming wedding in Kentucky.

In addition to Vanderpump, a number of Taylor and Cartwright’s co-stars, including Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz, are expected to attend the ceremony and some cast members have reportedly been asked to serve as bridesmaids and groomsmen for the couple.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently enjoyed one of their last trips as an engaged couple in Puerto Rico, where they celebrated Cartwright’s 30th birthday.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went through hard times in early 2017, when Taylor cheated on Cartwright with fellow SUR Restaurant employee Faith Stowers. However, after Cartwright remained at Taylor’s side following the loss of his father, Ronald Cauchi, the couple recommitted themselves to one another, and in June of last year, Taylor proposed during a trip to one of their favorite restaurants in Malibu, California.

Since getting engaged, Taylor and Cartwright have been facing swirling rumors regarding the potential return of their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which saw the couple vacationing in Cartwright’s hometown. That said, the series has yet to be officially confirmed for a second season, and it is unclear whether or not their wedding will be filmed.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.