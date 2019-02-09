‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Debunks Pregnancy Rumors On Instagram

Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena has shot down rumors that she’s pregnant with fellow reality star Safaree Samuels. As the Jasmine Brand notes, fans have been speculating that she is with child, seeing as how she has been looking a little heavier recently. But, in a recent Instagram story, Mena said that there is a simple explanation for why she has put on the pounds.

“Yo. When you got good pipe every night, and you’re going hard in the gym, and life is just so good to you – glowing skin and a little gain is just what happens. Period,” she explained.

According to the Jasmine Brand, Mena and Samuels started seeing each other in 2018, and he popped the question on Christmas Eve. Mena and Samuels are on different series in the Love & Hip Hop franchise — the two met during a season of another VH1 show, Scared Famous.

As BET reports, they made their public debut as a couple by wearing matching fur coats to a basketball game in November of last year. Despite the newness of the relationship, there are already rumors surrounding their coupling. Some have claimed that Mena is trying to steal her former flame, Cyn Santana’s, thunder. Santana is currently engaged to rapper Joe Budden.

In a touching Instagram post, Samuels professed his love for Mena, revealing that he “couldn’t wait” for her to be his wife.

“I wanna scream from the highest mountain on earth how much I love you but until I get there I’ll just tell you here,” he wrote.” I love you so much.”

Safaree Samuels was in a longterm relationship with rapper Nicki Minaj. Besides Cyn Santana, Erica Mena has been romantically linked to rapper Bow Wow (Shad Moss), and the two were engaged for some time.

As BET notes, on social media, people started trolling Nicki Minaj, seeing as how Safaree proposed to Mena after only a few months of dating, while Safaree dated Minaj for 12 years without a proposal.

Minaj has moved on from their relationship as well and has dated a couple of people since she and Safaree broke up. She was in a relationship with Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill for some time, but the two have since broken up. After her alleged “fling” with Nas, she’s now dating Kenneth Petty, who has been arrested 12 times. As Hot New Hip Hop reports, one of those arrests was for first-degree attempted rape. He was also incarcerated for 10 years, on a manslaughter charge.