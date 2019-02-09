Ashlee Simpson Opens Up About Her Sister Jessica’s Difficult Third Pregnancy

Singer Ashlee Simpson and her sister Jessica have shared a certain closeness over the years. The duo is not only musically talented, but the two have been in the spotlight for their respective reality shows and famous relationships.

Eagle-eyed fans of the Simpson brood have been keeping a watchful eye on Jessica’s social media accounts, as well as those of her famous family — anxiously awaiting any sign that the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer has given birth to her third child.

Ashlee, who is a mother of two herself, shared some details about her sister’s difficult pregnancy to Us Weekly at a recent Grammy-related event.

“I’m so proud of her for being open. It’s not always easy, so I think being open about that is great,” Ashlee shared.

Jessica has been very vocal about her latest pregnancy and revealed that she’s faced some difficult struggles this time around. Not only has she shared some pics of her very swollen feet with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, but she’s also updated her fans about her sciatica pain — a very common, but painful, issue during pregnancy.

Though Simpson’ pregnancy hasn’t been the glowing, positive experience some moms-to-be hope for, she recently shared a snap of her two adorable kiddos, Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, and said that the only thing getting her through this latest one is that she’ll eventually have another “cutie” to call her own.

“She’s tough. We’re talking about Jessica,” Ashlee, 34, added of her big sister.

The “Pieces of Me” singer also sang the praises of her brother-in-law, Eric Johnson, detailing how he’s really stepped up to the plate with helping Jessica, 38, around the house and with their two children. She added that he’s been helping her keep her stress down while she waits for the baby to arrive — which should be any day now.

“Eric’s amazing and … [Jessica’s] great. I mean, every time I’m around her, I don’t see any stress,” Ashlee revealed.

News of the latest arrival to the Simpson/Johnson family was announced back in September, with an adorable gender reveal and announcement wrapped in to one.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Jessica revealed, with a photo of Maxwell and Ace flanked by pink balloons.

Jessica also updated her admirers with some intimate shots of her baby shower and announced they will be naming baby number three Birdie. She had a sweet gold and pink party, and wore a lovely crown of flowers in her long, golden hair — which the singer wore in loose, bouncy curls that spilled over her stunning ivory and floral attire.

The latest update from the family came when Jessica and her hubby were spotted out in public after the two attended a doctor’s appointment earlier in the week. Jessica’s baby bump was front-and-center as they exited the office. Fans of the famous family will be keeping and eye out for the arrival of little Birdie.