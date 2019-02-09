Lisa Vanderpump Not Quitting ‘RHOBH’ After Season 9? She Speaks Out About The Rumors

Rumors have suggested she stopped filming midway through 'RHOBH' Season 9 last year.

Is Lisa Vanderpump really “quitting” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 9?

Although there have been several weeks of rumors claiming the restaurateur will not be seen in any future seasons of the Bravo TV reality series, Vanderpump confirmed this week that she has never said she is leaving the show, nor has she made any final decisions in regard to her potential return for Season 10.

“I have never said that, no,” Vanderpump confirmed to Hollywood Life at a pre-Grammys party this week in Los Angeles. “I haven’t said that, but I’ve said it was a very tough year for me, very tough year for me personally.”

According to Vanderpump, she went through hard times amid production on Season 9, mainly due to the fact that her only sibling, brother Mark Vanderpump, committed suicide just weeks before production began.

“And then with all the women you know accusing me of things, well I wasn’t as prepared for it as I’ve should’ve been,” Vanderpump continued.

As for Season 10, Vanderpump told Hollywood Life she wasn’t yet sure if she’d be up for a return.

“I don’t know, we’ll see how the season goes,” she teased.

At the end of last year, after being estranged from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars for months, Vanderpump spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her potential exit from the show.

“If I did quit, it wouldn’t just be a leaked story. I would be up front, and I have a lot of loyalty to the production company and the network,” she explained.

Lisa Vanderpump appeared to start off in a good place with her co-stars when filming on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 first began but in September, after attending the Malibu wedding of new cast member Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, things appeared to take a turn for the worse.

In fact, since the wedding, Vanderpump hasn’t been seen with her co-stars at all. That said, the drama between them doesn’t seem to be related to anything that happened at the wedding. Instead, Vanderpump’s estrangement from her co-stars has been reportedly caused by a false story she allegedly leaked about a dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, don't miss the upcoming premiere of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.