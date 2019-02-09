Singer Madison Beer Shows Off Amazing Figure In Black Bra At Pre-Grammy Award Party

Singer Madison Beer has been making a name for herself in the music industry, and the 19-year-old got a bit of viral help thanks to her skimpy outfit, which she wore to a pre-Grammy Award party this weekend.

The singer showed up to the Westwood One Radio Roundtables on Friday wearing a black leather bra as a top, showing off her tight abs. As the Daily Mail noted, the protege of Justin Bieber turned heads with the outfit, which paired a leather jacket with a pair of shiny Doc Marten boots.

Madison Beer has been rising in the music industry, thanks in large part to her social media presence, with the teenage singer amassing a following of more than 12.4 million followers on Instagram, using the platform to share plenty of updates about her music and touring.

Madison has also become a fixture of the celebrity news circuit, with the Daily Mail catching up with Beer when she was on a date with boyfriend Zack Bia. The two were seen at Hollywood hot spot Nice Guy last month. The news outlet focused on the skimpy black dress she wore to the date.

“She dressed in a strapless black dress which clung to her slender figure while covering her legs in knee-length boots,” the report noted. “Madison wore her locks in loose waves to frame her face and added plenty of glamorous makeup for the night out.”

Just a few days before that, Madison got attention for an appearance at the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019, where she watched Elsa Hosk walk the runway. As OK! Magazine reported, Madison Beer got some attention of her own at the event.

“Madison added a pop of color to the event by wearing a hot pink pantsuit,” the report noted. “She wore the blazer bare, giving off a sexy vibe and made her look a bit more casual in black Dr. Martens boots.”

The singer has found that viral fame is a two-sided sword. While it has helped her career grow immensely in the past two years, Madison said it has been difficult to deal with the constant criticism she finds on social media. In an interview with the Today show, Beer explained that she would often get sucked into reading Instagram or YouTube comments, and sometimes let the criticism get to her. The young singer said it “took a toll on me,” though she has learned how to tune out the comments more.

More pictures of Madison Beer’s pre-Grammy Award party outfit were posted by the Daily Mail.