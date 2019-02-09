‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ Jimena Sanchez Rocks A Skimpy Bodysuit In New Snapshot

Mexican sports journalist Jimena Sanchez – who is dubbed the Mexican Kim Kardashian for her hourglass figure – has been making waves on Instagram lately. Within a short time, her followers have grown to a whopping 5.6 million, thanks to her sultry, skin-baring photographs that have gained her immense popularity on the photo-sharing website.

The 34-year-old journalist took to her Instagram account on Saturday, February 9, and stunned everyone with a new picture wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy, rust-colored bodysuit to flaunt her assets. The low-cut garment allowed Sanchez to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage while she tugged at the hemline of her bodysuit to draw attention to her well-toned thighs. The model wore a full face of makeup comprising nude shades, wore her black hair down and ditched all accessories for a simple yet sophisticated look.

Per usual, the photo became an instant hit among Jimena’s fans who likened her to Kim Kardashian because of her pose, choice of makeup and hairdo. Within a few hours of going live, the post amassed more than 145,000 likes, while fans and followers left more than 1,400 comments on the picture to let Sanchez know that she has a lot of admirers across the globe.

While the majority of the comments were written in Spanish, there were a few complimentary messages in English too, comprised of words and phrases like “too hot,” “extremely sexy,” and “amazing figure.”

A week before posting the current picture, Jimena treated her fans to a few bikini photographs which left her fans’ jaws slack with admiration. Among the many sultry snaps, one particular picture stood out wherein the hottie wore a sports bra and printed jacket and pants to strike a side pose. In the process, Jimena flaunted her peachy posterior as well as her perky breasts which set pulses racing.

Apart from her journalistic and modeling duties, the stunner was recently in the news for receiving a harassing text message from an Uber Eats driver. Per a Google translation of a report by the Mexican website, AS Mexico, Sanchez received a message from the delivery guy who called her “hot.” In response, the journalist reacted angrily and took to her Twitter to post a screenshot of the message, and called the act ‘sexual harassment.’

Followers showed a mixed reaction to the tweet and while a few came for her support, calling the attitude of the driver unprofessional and totally uncalled for, the vast majority made fun of the tweet and said that the journalist ‘overreacted’ to the ‘complimentary comment.’ Per the outlet, the Fox Sports journalist was bombarded with so many negative comments that she eventually decided to delete the tweet.