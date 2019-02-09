‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Seventh HOH Revealed

Who took home the HOH after Friday night's double eviction?

The seventh head of household (HOH) has been crowned in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Friday night saw the season’s first double eviction, which sent Natalie Eva Marie and Tom Green out of the house. Lolo Jones took home the sixth HOH, following in the footsteps of Ryan Lochte, Tom Green, Kato Kaelin, and Tamar Braxton. Tom is currently the only celebrity this season to hold the title twice.

According to Big Brother Daily, Ricky Williams has nabbed the seventh HOH. This was a crucial win for Ricky’s alliance and for the former football player himself. Ricky is fresh off the block after being placed there by Tom earlier in the week. Tom shocked everyone when he won the power of veto (POV) and used it to pull his number one enemy off the block. Ricky was replaced with Lolo, but the votes were in her favor over Natalie.

For now, there are no details on what kind of competition the HOH was, but the live feeds were down for approximately three hours. The houseguests were suspecting an endurance competition, which very well could have taken place in the three-hour mark.

Ricky is likely to target Kandi Burruss and Dina Lohan since they are not members of his alliance with Lolo and Tamar. If Ricky places both Kandi and Dina on the block, he has to hope that neither of them wins the POV, because he would have to replace them with one of his alliance members.

Tom used the Power of Veto on Ricky. Tom nominated Lolo as the replacement nominee #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/3jk3azUm9V — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) February 7, 2019

Things could get tricky this week because of Kandi and Tamar’s friendship. While they are on opposite sides of the house, they seemed to have mended their broken friendship and have commented on saving each other before. If Kandi stays on the block next to Dina, Tamar will likely vote for Kandi to stay, even if it’s not what Ricky wants. If Lolo votes to evict Kandi, then Ricky will be responsible for breaking the tie.

Nominations will likely take place later today or Sunday morning. The results of Ricky’s nomination ceremony will air on Monday night’s episode. No one will be evicted until the live finale on Wednesday, which will have two eviction ceremonies. Three houseguests will be booted, leaving the final two to vie for the Season 2 title.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday night at 9 p.m. ET. The live two-hour finale will follow on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.