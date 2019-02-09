Nancy Pelosi A ‘Formidable Politician,’ Says Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton Heaps Praise Too

Pelosi is perhaps enjoying the most popular stint of her political career.

Nancy Pelosi, who has been one of the most vehement opponents of Donald Trump’s policies, has seen a surge in her popularity over the last few months. And it is not only ordinary Americans who are beginning to appreciate the House speaker, but also the people who have experienced Washington power dynamics up close.

Ivanka Trump, who has hardly been forthcoming with her views about Trump’s Democratic opponents, surprised viewers this week on The View when she told co-host Abby Huntsman what she actually thought of Pelosi.

“She is a formidable speaker. And she is a formidable politician,” Ivanka said, according to Newsweek. “And she has been for a long time.”

Considering how vociferous Donald Trump has been in denouncing Pelosi over her refusal to fund his border wall, Ivanka’s admission that Pelosi is a “formidable politician” is surprising but nonetheless truthful. The House speaker did not succumb to Trump’s demands, and played an instrumental role in ending what was the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Her role also led to Trump’s former presidential foe, Hillary Clinton, heaping praise on the Democratic leader during this year’s MAKERS Conference, a gathering held to advance the women’s movement, according to the Huffington Post.

Speaking in front of a crowd comprised of women, Clinton said that the way Pelosi went about ending the shutdown was proof that “it often takes a woman to get the job done.”

“I’ve said for many years, and I believe more fiercely than ever today, that standing up for the rights and opportunities of women and girls is the unfinished business of the 21st century,” she said.

Clinton went on to cite Pelosi as an inspiration for women hoping to enter politics. Last year’s midterms saw more women than ever before being elected to the House, a fact acknowledged by Donald Trump during his State of the Union address. Clinton, one of the longest-serving women in American politics, praised the influx of young women into politics, and praised early entrants like Pelosi for carrying the baton.

“You know, the tidal wave of women and young people running for office is helping to build an America that’s not only kinder, fairer, bigger-hearted, but safer, stronger, and more secure,” she said.

Pelosi has even been touted as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, but while that might be a far-fetched idea at this point, there is little doubt that she is enjoying the most popular stint of her political career.