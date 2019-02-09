Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Assets In Little Black Dress

Bella Hadid has been on fire lately. The gorgeous model has had a very lucrative two weeks, rocking some amazing projects – while also killing it on social media.

Last week, the American bombshell made waves with a fabulous photo shoot for Michael Kors, as part of their 2019 Spring campaign. The 22-year-old stunner took to Instagram to share a sultry snapshot of herself wearing a tiny camouflage top and mini-skirt – which she followed with a wild video, in which she struts her stuff while clutching some of the new MK bags and purses.

Next came her Kith X Versace campaign, which brought Bella a lot of acclaim. The ravishing brunette slayed in a number of stunning photos, in which she modeled beautifully detailed ensembles. Bella described the outfits as “my usual home attire” on Instagram. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, in one particular snapshot, the model showed off her insane body in a barely-there bikini bottom and black crop top, flashing her toned midriff and putting her long, lean legs on full display.

On Wednesday, the buxom beauty flaunted her cleavage in a racy Instagram photo, in which she donned a little black dress and sparkling MK accessories. The snapshot showed Bella blowing a sweet kiss to the camera as she arched her back to display her curvy backside.

The sultry Instagram snap was taken the day before, during the launch of Bella’s MK campaign at the Dolby venue in Soho, New York City. Earlier today, the model returned to the social media platform to share more photos from the glamorous event.

In the new snapshots, the voluptuous model can be seen wearing the same curve-hugging dress. Bella paired her revealing ensemble with knee-high black boots and accessorized with large hoop earrings and a gorgeous bracelet from the MK collection.

These latest Instagram snaps show Bella having a blast at the MK photo shoot, as she strikes a number of playful poses and gives a great big smile to the camera.

In one of the photos, the American beauty is standing with one leg propped in front of the other, in an alluring pose that highlights her perky derriere. As she smiles for the camera, Bella rests her hand on her curvy hips, drawing attention to her tiny waist.

Another photo shows the model putting on a busty display as she bends down to hug her knees, nearly busting out of her skimpy black dress.

The new snapshots – taken by photographer Alexander Roth, whom Bella tagged in her post – received a lot of attention from the model’s 22.6 million Instagram followers. The photos garnered more than 353,000 views and a little over 1,000 comments.

Bella’s fans wrote sweet messages praising the model for her stunning figure and infectious smile, telling her that she looked “gorgeous” and calling her a “queen.”

“Your smile is everything omg,” wrote one person, while another fan commented on Bella’s uncanny resemblance to Italian-French supermodel Carla Bruni.