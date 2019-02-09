Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Wows In A Red Hot Swimsuit

Candice is showing off her toned body in a skimpy bathing suit.

Victoria’s Secret angel Candice Swanepoel is once again showing some serious skin on Instagram. The stunning model revealed her toned body on the social media site in another new swimwear snap posted online this week as she posed for the camera wearing a slinky skin-tight red swimsuit from her own line, Tropic of the C.

The latest snap was shared by the swimwear brand’s official Instagram account on February 8 and showed the mom of two flaunting her curves in the red hot one-piece with thin spaghetti straps.

Candice was flaunting her seriously toned middle and arms in the bathing suit, resting her face on her hand as she posed with her side to the camera while looking over her shoulder with a very sultry pose.

Swanepoel had her long blonde hair up and away from her face for the Tropic of the C outdoor photo shoot as she got back to nature by posing in a sea of green leaves.

In the caption of the latest upload, the account revealed that the supermodel was showing off an updated piece from her popular line. The swimwear brand confirmed that the skin-tight one-piece swimsuit now comes in red just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Candice has showed off a red hot look from her own collection.

Just earlier this week, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, the account shared a stunning snap of the star rocking a tiny red bikini at the beach as she struck a pose by leaning on a palm tree while modeling on the sand.

But when she’s not going for red, she’s taking a bit of a walk on the wild side.

As the Inquisitr also shared, Candice flaunted her amazingly toned body in nothing but a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms as she covered her top half with the branch of a palm tree during what appeared to be the same photo shoot for another piece from her line.

The latest snaps were shared online just a couple of months after Swanepoel made her big return to the world famous Victoria’s Secret runway. She walked in the annual fashion show mere months after welcoming her second child, a son named Ariel, into the world with fiance Hermann Nicoli.

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images

Backstage at the big show in New York City, the mom of two admitted during an interview with Us Weekly that she wasn’t exactly feeling “perfect” after giving birth to her baby boy in June but did feel as though she was the “perfect version” of herself.

“For me, this time is more about being with the girls and trying to catch up and enjoy being in each other’s company again,” Swanepoel told the site of returning to the runway for the lingerie brand in November, just five months after giving birth.