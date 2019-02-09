Carrie Underwood Stuns In New Selfie Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Carrie stunned in a selfie with her husband just two weeks after the birth of their second child.

Carrie Underwood is looking stunning in a new photo posted to Instagram just two weeks after she gave birth to her second son – and it’s all for a very important cause. Underwood stepped back into the spotlight following the birth of little Jacob Bryan on January 21 to snap a selfie with her husband Mike Fisher in support of the End It Movement.

The photo showed the new parents both wearing matching black baseball caps to support the organization which aims to shine a light on slavery. Both also showed off big red X’s on their hands which is one of the symbols for the movement.

Carrie and Mike flashed their big smiles as they posed together in the picture, which marked the first the “Love Wins” singer has shared of herself since she posted a photo of herself holding in her new son in the hospital to announce his birth last month.

“We are #inittoendit. Join us in raising our voices to fight against modern day slavery!” Fisher captioned the photo posted on his own Instagram account, while he also tagged the End It Movement and added the hashtag #enditmovement.

Underwood then shared the same photo with her husband of more than eight years on her own page where she told her 8.3 million followers that they were both shining a light on the cause.

Carrie – who’s also mom to three-year-old son Isaiah – has mainly stayed under the radar over the past few weeks as her family expanded from three to four.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the star got a whole lot of love from a number of famous faces after she announced the birth of her baby boy across her social media accounts on January 23 – two days after welcoming him into the world.

She’s also been using social media to gush over her firstborn in recent days.

Carrie recently revealed a very sweet story about little Isaiah on Instagram earlier this week, as the Inquisitr reported, while letting fans in on a hilarious titbit that shows just how much the youngster is growing up.

David Livingston / Getty Images

The American Idol Season 4 winner revealed what her firstborn son, who will turn four later this month, had done that made her feel as though she’d “won the lottery.” Carrie told the pretty hilarious anecdote after a friend asked on the social media site for fellow moms to share a few things that made them feel pretty proud as a parent.

“My kiddo actually changed the roll of toilet paper the other day… on his own!” Underwood wrote in the comments section. “I felt like I won the lottery!”