‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of February 11: Bombshells, Shockers, & Broken Hearts!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 11 reveals that new evidence will come to light which will leave Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) reeling. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tries to protect her baby, while someone’s heart is broken on Valentine’s Day.

Monday, February 11 – Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Zoe accused Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) of never having a baby at all, per Inquisitr. She had just found the adoption papers and realized that Flo was supposedly the mother of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) new adopted baby. However, Flo could not answer any of Zoe’s questions such as naming the doctor who delivered the baby, or even when the baby was born. Zoe then ripped Flo’s robe open and revealed Flo’s firm, taut stomach showing no visible signs of pregnancy. Zoe said that Flo had never been pregnant.

Realizing that Flo may never give her the information that she needs, Zoe will backtrack and apologize, per Highlight Hollywood. She needs Flo to tell her the truth and how her father Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) is tied into this whole mess.

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) pleaded with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to take her to Steffy’s so she could hold Baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). But her behavior at the cliff house will have Steffy concerned about Hope’s obsession with her daughter. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will question Liam if it is wise for Hope to be so close to Phoebe.

Tuesday, February 12 – Liam Defends Hope

Flo frantically tries to get hold of Reese when she realizes that Zoe is very close to finding out the truth. She needs Reese on her side before she is hauled off to jail.

Liam tries to defend Hope’s affection for the baby when Steffy questions whether she should be so attached to the little girl. Hope previously told Liam that being around the baby made her feel better.

SNEAK PEEK at Next Week: Zoe demands answers from Flo. Wyatt persuades Sally to sketch to get her mind off of Hope and Beth. Steffy expresses concern for Hope’s attachment to Phoebe. Thorne blindsides Katie who is in the process of making romantic plans for Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/ixE2GZlQZx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 8, 2019

Wednesday, February 13 – Flo Makes A Full Confession

Zoe confronts Flo and this time she won’t back down. Flo finally makes a full confession when Zoe threatens to call the cops or tell Steffy.

Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) wants to plan a romantic first Valentine’s Day with her husband Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) when he drops a bombshell. He blindsides Katie by letting her know

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) enjoy some bedroom time.

Thursday, February 14 – Hope Tries To Remember

Hope will try to remember the details of the night that she gave birth to Beth.

Zoe tries to call Reese after Flo confesses what she and her father have done.

Friday, February 15 – Bill Plots

Katie confides in Wyatt how Thorne feels about their marriage.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) tells Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) how he plans to win his family back.