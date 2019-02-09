‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For February, 8: Zoe Finds The Ultimate Evidence

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, February 8 states that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) talked about Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Zoe could not shake the feeling that her father was involved in something bad and that Flo knew what he was up to. She told Xander that she would go back to the apartment.

Zoe Found The Ultimate Evidence

Zoe let herself into Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) apartment and started to snoop around. She found the adoption papers in the drawer where Flo had found them earlier, per Soap Central. She quickly scanned the document and ascertained that it involved Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby and Flo.

Suddenly, Flo appeared with a blunt object in hand. When she saw Zoe, she wanted to know what she was doing there. Zoe needed her questions answered and started firing off. She wanted to know when she had the baby and who the doctor was. Flo claimed that it was in the documents and that the birth had occurred at a medical center. She could not recall the information offhand.

Zoe ripped open Flo’s robe to reveal the former croupier’s lean body. Flo was only wearing her underwear beneath the robe and her tummy was flat and showed no signs of a recent pregnancy. When questioned, Flo claimed that she had been working out. Zoe did not believe Flo and wanted to know what was going on.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe updates Xander about meeting Flo and her frustration that there are still many questions left unanswered. pic.twitter.com/fIdzVblfsy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 7, 2019

Hope Begs Liam To Take Her To Phoebe

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that he needed to spend time with the girls, but also wanted to go with to see the baby. Liam was concerned that it was not healthy for Hope to be around the babies as it was a painful reminder of Beth. However, she insisted that being around them helped her.

Steffy was surprised to see that Hope had accompanied her husband. When Hope wanted to see Baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), Steffy told her that the girls were sleeping. Hope was visibly upset and started to help with the folding of the laundry. When they heard Phoebe crying over the baby monitor, Hope offered to check on her.

Liam and Steffy listened to Hope and Phoebe over the baby monitor. She told the little girl about Beth and that when she looked at her she forgets all her heartache. Liam turned off the monitor just before she told Phoebe that Aunty Hope loved her so, so much.

RT if you’re happy to see Hope smiling again. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Ut9aJ9jc9M — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 8, 2019

Wyatt and Sally Discuss The Future

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had just made love. They discussed the fact that they wanted kids someday. Sally said that she wished she could do something for Hope. Wyatt thought that she was incredible and kissed her again.