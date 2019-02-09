Carrie Underwood’s Three-Year-Old Son Hopes To Follow In His Hockey Player Father’s Footsteps

Carrie Underwood's son, Isaiah, is already becoming comfortable on the ice rink.

Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is a former national hockey player for Canada. The 38-year-old Fisher has dominated on the ice from a young age. Born to skate, he went on to play hockey professionally and enjoyed a successful career living out his dream. He was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the second round as 44th overall in the 1998 NHL draft. However, his career soon became his secondary priority when he married country music singer Underwood in 2010. Five years later, the couple gave birth to their first child together, a boy named Isaiah Michael. Now nearly 4-years-old, Isaiah hopes to follow in his NHL father’s footsteps, according to Taste of Country.

Since Isaiah was old enough to understand, his famous parents talked to him about hockey and his father’s passion for the sport. After observing his father’s talent on the ice, he soon decided he wanted to try it out for himself. Fisher recently shared a clip to his Instagram story of his son in full hockey gear making his way around the rink. Using a child’s walker to get his footing, Isaiah let go of his support to stand all on his own.

“Look ma no hands,” Fisher captioned the photo, causing some fans to wonder if the child will go on to pursue a career in hockey of his own.

He's Here! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcome Son Jacob Bryan https://t.co/Oy2v4qOzQq — People (@people) January 23, 2019

Young Isaiah recently became a big brother and has reportedly been slow to adjust to the life change. Underwood claims that though he enjoys his new role, he would prefer not to have to share his parents’ attention.

Just last month, Underwood and Fisher welcomed their second son together, Jake Bryan, according to People. The couple was ecstatic to share the news of their healthy baby boy, after going through a number of trials and tribulations trying to get pregnant. Underwood has been candid about her pregnancy issues in the past, having endured three miscarriages in a time span of only a few years. Throughout it all, Underwood found herself leaning on her faith to get through. She knew she wasn’t done having children and would persist as long as necessary to make it happen.

“In the beginning, it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'”

Although Underwood says that being a mother has completely changed her viewpoint on life and her priorities, she wouldn’t have it any other way.