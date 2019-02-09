Andy Cohen Goes On Paternity Leave, ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Specials Announced

Plus, see the latest photo of his newborn son.

On Monday, February 4, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen welcomed his first child into the world, son Benjamin Allen Cohen. As the brand-new father bonds with his bouncing baby boy, the Bravo personality is going to take paternity leave for an undisclosed amount of time.

Instead of airing repeat episodes of Cohen’s late-night program, the network has announced a week’s worth of special episodes highlighting some of his favorite guests and moments from the series.

According to a press release from Bravo that was published on the Futon Critic website, the five “blast from the past episodes” airing next week will feature “OMG-worthy” clips from the show’s 16 seasons.

On Sunday, February 10, relive Cohen’s favorite moments involving the stars of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The following night, Monday, February 11, will be all about the crazy cast of Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday, February 12, viewers can watch the “Best of Funny Ladies” episode, which includes “the hilarious women who’ve sat in the Clubhouse chairs and made us laugh until we all fell out of ours.”

If you are looking for the “most shocking, jaw-dropping, OMG moments in Clubhouse history,” tune in to Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, February 13.

Lastly, on Thursday, February 14, celebrate Valentine’s Day with an episode titled “Andy Cohen’s Favorite Divas.” The show will help viewers relive the nights that singing sensations he loves — such as Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, and Cher — turned up at the New York City-based program’s set.

Since Benjamin’s birth, Cohen has shared three snapshots of the baby on Instagram. However, his face is not turned toward the camera in any of the photos, so fans cannot tell if he looks like his handsome daddy.

In the latest picture, posted on Friday, February 8, his 3 million followers can see that the newborn has a full head of dark hair, though.

In the 50-year-old’s uploaded shot on Instagram, he is standing on a private airplane with his son strapped to his chest in a gray BabyBjorn carrier. The smile on Cohen’s face is priceless, and the more than 457,900 fans who liked the pic can see just how truly happy he is being a dad.

As for whether or not Cohen plans on having more children, he recently discussed his feelings about the subject on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy.

“[Growing up] I loved being able to hang out with my sister. We were like a little team. So the answer is, I’m really praying that I have the strength and fortitude to do it again,” he said, according to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

Watch What Happen Lives airs Sunday through Thursday nights at 11 p.m. on Bravo.