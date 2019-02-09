Trump Campaign Has Reportedly Spent $100K In Donor Money On Legal Fees To Firm Representing Jared Kushner

Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign has reportedly spent $100,000 in legal fees to a law firm representing Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who earned more than $1.7 million last year and has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

The legal fees showed up on the Trump campaign’s latest financial disclosures, ABC News reported. Kushner has needed legal guidance as he was pulled into the investigations regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

A spokesman for Kushner’s attorney Abbe Lowell said the legal fees were only related to issues that arose from Kushner’s work on the campaign.

“This legal work was performed on behalf of the Trump campaign to assist them in defending against a baseless and political case brought by the DNC,” Peter Mirijanian said in a statement. “All campaigns and business cover the legal expenses of people working for them when sued. Mr. Kushner has personally paid all of his separate legal fees to date.”

The DNC had filed a civil suit in April claiming that a number of people — Kushner included — were part of the conspiracy to collude with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential elections. Russia is accused of hacking the DNC’s emails and distributing them through WikiLeaks in an effort to damage Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning and to boost Donald Trump.

Pres. Trump's campaign has spent nearly $100,000 of donor money to pay legal bills to the firm representing Jared Kushner, new campaign finance records show. https://t.co/5TVBOPJhb2 pic.twitter.com/lfOAqmCRnz — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2019

Jared Kushner has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in relation to the Russia investigation, but both he and Ivanka Trump have not avoided controversy.

Ivanka Trump denied that her father was involved in securing top security clearances for herself or her husband, Jared Kushner, both senior advisers in the White House. Kushner was allegedly part of a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who was offering dirt on Hillary Clinton that the Russian government had stolen.

Kushner was also caught up in a recent scandal regarding his security clearance, with reports that the White House overruled an investigative body that initially ruled Kushner should not have a top security clearance. Democrats in Congress have vowed to investigate how Jared Kushner was able to receive the clearance.

Ivanka Trump spoke out this week, saying that her father had no involvement in the matter.

“The President had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband’s clearance. Zero,” Ivanka told ABC’s Abby Huntsman in an interview.

Jared Kushner has served as one of the top advisers to Donald Trump, remaining in the position even amid the high turnover and near-constant turmoil within the White House.