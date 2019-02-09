Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Cleavage & Goes Shirtless Under Low-Cut Suit On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin shared a new Instagram photo with fans yesterday that showed her rocking a black outfit. She went shirtless under a low-cut suit, which meant that she was able to flaunt her curves while looking chic at the same time. The model wore her hair down with large curls at the bottom. She pinned light pink flowers to her suit on the left side, as she looked up towards the ceiling and grabbed her left arm with her right hand. The backdrop was a simple white wall, as she credited Daphne Chantell del Rosario for the makeup and Erik Jon for her hair.

And today, Ireland got dressed up in an entirely new black outfit, which was a long sleeved and low-cut black dress that she accessorized with black pumps. She wore her hair down in a middle part, and infused a pop of color with red lipstick. She posed in between two hedges for a full-body shot, and also stood in front of the plants for a close-up photo. The second photo revealed that she was wearing pink eyeliner on her lower lid, which accentuated her a flirty look. Her hair was worn with pronounced curls as she smiled slightly for the camera.

Previously, the model opened up to Paper Magazine about her favorite social media outlets and her opinions on the fashion industry.

“I would probably say Instagram is my favorite. I am definitely more of a visual person. I don’t really care for Twitter as much but sometimes I go on ranting silly on there.”

Plus, Ireland noted that “I have to say the best part of working in fashion is well…the fashion and the art itself. Seeing what goes into it all, piece by piece.”

“I became passionate towards the projects I got to be a part of after I was surrounded by artists and passionate people. I have had so many incredible opportunities to work with legends that I have admired since I was a little girl so that is collectively the best part.”

Baldwin’s affinity for Instagram means that she’s been able to cultivate a solid number of followers on the platform, which is hovering at around 484k at the moment. She likes to take advantage of her Stories section too, where she’s currently sharing photos of herself eating an oreo, along with cute photos of her dog as she likened their leg to chicken drumsticks and wings.