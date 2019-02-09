Olivia Culpo Covers Up Her Naked Body On Instagram

Ever since winning the 2012 Miss Universe pageant, American model and actress Olivia Culpo has propelled herself to stardom. Not only has her modeling career taken off since winning the coveted crown, but she’s also made a handful of film and television appearances.

Per Culpo’s IMDb page, the buxom bombshell kept busy last year. Not only did she make guest appearances on Celebrity Page, but she also appeared in the film I Feel Pretty, taking to the big screen alongside comedian Amy Schumer and fellow supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

Still, aside from various TV and film roles, Olivia Culpo is well known for her ever-growing Instagram account. When she’s not busy modeling or acting, Culpo has been known to post sexy and sultry snapshots on the popular social media platform, and to date, she has amassed well over 3.7 million followers and has shared more than 3,400 posts with her fans. If her latest picture is anything to go by, the stunning brunette will have no trouble attracting new fans for years to come.

In her latest Instagram post, Olivia Culpo has shared a sneak peek into some recent wardrobe changes. It’s not entirely clear exactly where this newest picture was taken, but the post’s geotag lists the location as New York, New York — it seems Culpo has headed off to the Big Apple. Furthermore, there’s a good chance she’s doing some professional modeling during her trip, as evidenced by the vanity mirror and makeup lights in the background.

As referenced in the photo’s caption, Olivia Culpo is rocking a brand new wig, which looks a touch darker than her normal shade of hair. Aside from her wig, the former Miss Universe winner has accessorized her look with dark mascara, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, and a nude lip.

But it’s perhaps her outfit which is bound to turn heads and get her fans riled up. In the photo, Culpo doesn’t appear to be wearing any clothing and has instead decided to cover up her naked body with a bathrobe, which features hundreds of tiny white dots set against a dark-colored material. Olivia also showed off part of her exposed chest, and viewers can catch a glimpse of her ample — and partially uncovered — assets.

Unsurprisingly, Olivia Culpo’s latest Instagram share has resonated with her sizeable fanbase. At the time of writing, the photo has racked up well over 35,000 likes, with over 200 fans taking the time to leave a comment.

Some of Olivia Culpo’s most diehard fans may be sad to hear that she is no longer single and available. As reported by Us Weekly, Culpo and her former ex Danny Amendola have reunited, after splitting up for a few months.