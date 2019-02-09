‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Lolo Jones Freezes On Live TV After Becoming HOH

The Olympian couldn't name a second nominee on Friday night's episode.

Things got a tad awkward on Friday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Natalie Eva Marie and Tom Green were sent packing on double eviction night, but no one seems to be talking about their evictions. Instead, viewers on Twitter are still chatting about Lolo Jones’s Head of Household nomination ceremony where she completely froze, unable to name a second nominee to the block.

The Olympian took home the sixth HOH of the season after a live competition, and when the houseguests gathered in the living room and spoke with host Julie Chen, Lolo nominated Tom to the block almost immediately. When it came time for her second nomination, there were crickets. The bobsledder repeatedly said she couldn’t nominate anyone else, even after being prompted several times by Julie to do so.

After saying “I can’t decide” for the third time, Julie warned Lolo that she was going to lose her HOH if she didn’t immediately make a second nomination. What felt like hours on live television was really just around a minute, but things couldn’t have been more awkward.

Eventually, Lolo caved and put Kandi Burruss on the block next to Tom with no explanation whatsoever. Kandi was annoyed at her nomination since she had already sat on the block several times, but still had a chance to take herself off in the Power of Veto competition which followed shortly after. Lolo seemed to struggle with deciding between Kandi and Dina Lohan since she wouldn’t nominate Ricky Williams, who has been a part of her alliance, and Tamar Braxton, who was not eligible for nomination after winning the safety competition.

Double eviction, double the drama. Who will get the boot during tonight's #BBCeleb? Stream the 2-Hour Live eviction show starting at 8/7c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess! https://t.co/LgbAhsxpNH pic.twitter.com/cHi7MwvkQt — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 8, 2019

Lolo’s difficulty in nominating her second roommate is completely understandable. Tom was the true target for her, but the winner of the Power of Veto competition was really going to determine everything. Whoever wins the POV is safe, whether they are on the block or not. If Dina ended up winning the POV, she could have saved Tom or Kandi, meaning Ricky Williams would have had to have been put up as the replacement nominee.

If Dina had been nominated instead of Kandi and the RHOA star won the POV, there’s no telling if she would have removed anyone from the block or wouldn’t have kept nominations the same. This is something Lolo had to take into consideration in just a few minutes, but luckily for her, Tom did not win the POV and was sent packing.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The live two-hour finale follows on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.