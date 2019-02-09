‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, February 7: Sally & Wyatt Note The Resemblance Between Kelly & Phoebe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 7, features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), who wanted to meet Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) new daughter. After spending some time with Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), Wyatt remarked that he may be “crazy,” but he noted a resemblance between Kelly and Phoebe. Steffy said that sometimes she saw the same thing.

Wyatt wanted to know if Steffy believed that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was okay. She said that she thought that Liam was feeling guilty, but that he would be fine eventually. Wyatt and Sally offered to babysit and Steffy accepted, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) kissed in the Forrester Creations design office. Zoe put the brakes on and said that they could save some of the action for later. She then told him that she had found out why Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had not wanted her to come around to his place. She then revealed that a young woman called Flo had been living with her father.

Zoe believed that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) knew why her father had been acting so strangely, but evaded her line of questioning. Zoe was especially bothered by the fact that Flo had said that she was sorry when she brought up that her father’s puzzling behavior had started the night that the baby had died on Catalina Island.

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) had been tasked with bringing breakfast over to the cabin. The two had complied with Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) wishes and had brought some pastries, as well as a puzzle over which the Logan women pored over while talking and joking. When Hope found out that Katie had been blonde as a child, she wondered if Kelly’s hair would also darken as she gets older.

When Liam arrived, she asked him if he thought that the girls’ hair would get darker and he thought that it probably would. She said that she could not stop thinking about Phoebe. Liam then told her that he feels as if he failed her when he was not with her during the delivery. Although Hope tried to reassure him, he said that he had failed her that night and other times as well.

Hope said that when she held Phoebe for the first time, it was as if an electrical surge went through her arms and straight to her heart. She opined that Phoebe had come into her life when she had very little left to give. But the baby, whose mother did not want her, had made her feel like a mother and that had given her hope.