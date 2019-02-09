‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Viewers Think Safety Competition Was Created To Keep Tom Green Around

A new twist seemed a bit peculiar to fans.

Friday night saw the evictions of Natalie Eva Marie and Tom Green on Celebrity Big Brother. America lost two of its favorite houseguests in the double eviction but it wasn’t the eliminations that had viewers talking on Twitter. After Natalie was voted out first, host Julie Chen announced to the remaining players that there would be one more twist in the game.

The new twist was revealed to be a safety competition which would allow every houseguest (including the outgoing Head of Household) to compete to keep themselves off the block. According to Big Brother Daily, whoever won the safety twist would not be allowed to compete for HOH but was guaranteed not to be nominated. The safety twist would benefit anyone who won it, but the competition was way more beneficial to Tom since he was the outgoing HOH. He normally would have been the only houseguest guaranteed not to be safe, and viewers felt like something was a little fishy.

Twitter began to blow up with many fans and viewers suggesting the safety twist was created by production to let Tom stay in the house. Tom has been one of the fans favorite houseguests according to many online polls and he was a good source of drama since most of the house was against him.

Production thinking "How can we make sure Tom Green stays?" like… pic.twitter.com/WzYyIOPcnl — Rob Cesternino ???? (@robcesternino) February 9, 2019

“The Save Tom Green competition is coming up next!” former Big Brother houseguest Evel Dick tweeted.

“Pretty sure the Safety comp was created just to save Tom….and it didn’t work,” another viewer wrote.

So, this “safety” comp was created for Tom Green who was already sitting out of the HOH. We see you CBS #CBBUS2 — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) February 9, 2019

This is the second time this season viewers were a little unsure of productions “twists” after the Anthony Scaramucci debacle at the beginning of the season. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Anthony started off as a regular houseguest but a week into the competition he disappeared from the house and then it was revealed he was part of a twist which was peculiar. The politician revealed via video to the roommates that they would be playing in a POV based on things he had said and done in the house and claimed he was never really a houseguest, to begin with.

Needless to say, fans were not buying it and believed he quit the game causing production to scramble to make it look like he didn’t. Last season on CBBUS, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Metta World Peace basically quit after pleading with their roommates to vote them out. Fans were hoping there wouldn’t be any more celebrities quitting in Season 2, which made viewers this season believe Anthony’s situation was all a cover-up.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday night at 9 p.m. EST. The live finale follows on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.