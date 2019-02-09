Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Bod In Black Corset Top On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo with fans today on Instagram, and she showed off her bod along with a fun haircut. The picture showed Chopra smiling widely wearing a light purple shade of lipstick, as she looked to her left. Her hair was worn down in loose curls, but it was swept in front of her thanks to some wind. Priyanka also rocked a black corset top, or what could be a dress with a corset-like top.

In addition, she shared several Stories to chronicle her trip to the Ellen Show. She noted, “Still can’t believe you found this footage” on a video clip of the Jonas Brother playing a show on September 8, 2008. Someone edited Priyanka into the video, as imposter Chopra stood there with a sign that said, “Nick will you marry me?” and holding another sign with an arrow pointed at her that read, “Future Mrs Jonas.” She obviously got a huge kick out of that.

In addition, Chopra shared her sleek white suit that she wore to the Fallon Show. It was a matching suit with long-sleeves and pants, with a snowflake-like beading throughout. She showed off her assets by not wearing a shirt or bra underneath, and accessorized with white heels.

Priyanka previously spoke with Complex about some of the difficulties she faced when she moved to America from India by herself to live with extended family when she was 13-years-old.

“I was bullied by a freshman named Jeanine. She was black, and supremely racist. Jeanine used to say, ‘Brownie, go back to your country, you smell of curry,’ or ‘Do you smell curry coming?’ You know when you’re a kid, and you’re made to feel bad about where your roots are, or what you look like?”

Eventually, being so bullied, Chopra returned to India. Her mom, however, sent photos to the Miss India pageant secretly, which turned out to be the break she needed in the industry.

“The thing is, I don’t like losing, in anything I do, whatever it might be. I felt I could always go back to college. But this was something I wanted to try so that I didn’t have a ‘what-if’ for the rest of my life.”

Now, being bullied must feel like several lifetimes ago, as she’s one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram with over 35.5 million followers. Her photos can garner millions of likes with tens of thousands of comments.