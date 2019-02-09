Padma Lakshmi Rocks A Bikini & Poses On Her Knees In Throwback Instagram Video

Padma Lakshmi shared a throwback video with fans on Instagram, which she tagged with Elle India. In the photo, she posed on her knees with her body to the side, as she dipped her long hair into the water and then flipped it back. In the backdrop, you can see the rest of the pool along with a ton of palm trees. Fans noted, “Angel on Earth,” “Wow Padma you look great,” and “Love Goa! Looking beautiful as always Padma!”

The model’s hair was obviously much longer then, as right now, it’s just past her shoulders a few inches. With that being said, Lakshmi is getting ready for Valentine’s Day with a fun contest for her fans. She’s offering fans the chance to tag her in a story asking her for a personalized V-Day message, which could be a fun gift.

In addition, Padma shared a GIF of her cheering with a wine glass while attending an event at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The event was a fundraiser to support the Red Dress Collection, a fashion show to support the efforts of the American Heart Association. The dress she wore was low cut, with a regular sleeve on the right hand side, and a thin strap on her left.

Previously, Padma discussed with Town and Country Magazine some of her favorite travel destinations and more.

“I keep going back to different places in Mexico. My daughter loves it. There’s culture, there’s food, there’s beach. I loved Bali for many of the same reasons. You’ve got wonderful food, abundant local culture, natural beauty, a little bit of great nightlife. There’s something for everyone.”

Not to mention, she shared her travel hacks.

“Vitamin C packets and drinking double the amount of water that you think you need to drink. I also like to make a little cocoon or sarcophagus for yourself with a shawl so you create your own microclimate. I know I look ridiculous doing it but it works,” she said.

Considering that Padma has traveled extensively throughout her career, her tips are probably very good. She started her career off as a model, which later progressed into work as a TV personality, cookbook author, and writer. Her work as host of Top Chef put her on the map as a mainstream TV personality, and the show wrapped up its 16th season just recently. All of those roles required lots of travel, especially when she was working as a model.