Ariel Winter Puts Her Well-Toned Abs On Display In Crop Top For Magazine Photo Spread

The 21-year-old actress is showing off her newly trimmed-down figure.

Ariel Winter has been putting a lot of work into losing weight, and now the Modern Family actress is showing off the fruits of her labor in a new photo spread that puts her toned abs on display.

The 21-year-old has always been open about showing off her body, never afraid to share sometimes racy pictures of her once-curvier physique and encouraging her fans to be proud of their own bodies, however they may look. That has continued as Ariel has taken efforts to lose weight, with a new photo spread in Schon! showing the actress looking fitter than ever after several months of weight loss.

In the photo spread, Ariel Winter wore a crop top shirt to display her well-toned abs and talked about how important it is for her fans to be themselves, and not try to copy anyone else.

“I never really liked the term ‘role model.’ I never liked it,” she said in an interview with the magazine. “I don’t like it because I don’t think we should aspire to be like anybody else. We should aspire to be like ourselves.”

Winter added that it has taken her a long time to feel truly confident in herself, which was difficult given that she was on television since the time she was an adolescent and grew up before an audience of millions. She said that nobody is ever “100 percent unwaveringly confident,” but that it’s easier when people understand that nobody is perfect and everyone has flaws.

“Of course: you should work on yourself as much as possible — work on loving yourself and being the best version of who you want to be. That’s what matters,” Winter said.

Ariel Winter has been open about her efforts to lose weight and is quick to call out those who body shamed her on social media. As Women’s Health magazine noted, Ariel wasn’t shy about responding to fans who said they didn’t like her slimmer figure and thought she was just giving in to Hollywood standards of how a woman should look by losing weight.

“I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do?” Ariel wrote in response.

