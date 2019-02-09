What Does The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Think About Brandi Glanville’s Return?

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp weigh in.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp appeared on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live, where they addressed Brandi Glanville’s recent return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After addressing their ongoing drama with longtime star Lisa Vanderpump, Richards, Rinna, and Mellencamp shared their thoughts about Glanville’s return to the show with late-night host Andy Cohen.

During the interview, as reported by the Daily Mail on February 8, Richards said that she does not have a relationship with Glanville at all, despite Glanville’s closeness to her sister, Kim Richards, and Rinna confirmed she also is not in touch with the former model.

“[We’re] fine,” Rinna added of her relationship with Glanville.

As for Mellencamp, she simply said, “I don’t know her.”

While Glanville was featured in the trailer clip for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, it is not clear whether or not she filmed with any of the ladies mentioned. Instead, it seems she simply makes a cameo after reuniting with her longtime friend Denise Richards, who joined the show in a full-time role last year.

Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, and their co-stars, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Girardi, can be seen during a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 cast photo below.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine in December of last year, Brandi Glanville opened up about potentially returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now that she’s in a “different” place than she was years ago.

“Yeah, you know, I think I’m in a different place now,” she explained to the magazine on December 27. “The problem is what would I have to bring to the table? Every single person on every single franchise [curses.] There’s [always] wine thrown!”

While Glanville claims she’s in a much less dramatic place now than she was during earlier seasons of the Bravo TV reality show, she did admit that she misses her time with the woman.

“I miss the trips and the camaraderie,” Glanville said. “You’re basically getting paid to have a party.”

Glanville’s role on Season 9 has not yet been confirmed as a cameo or a part-time role but it has been revealed that she is not considered a “friend” of the cast like the also returning Camille Grammer.

To see Brandi Glanville’s return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, don’t miss the series’ Season 9 premiere on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.