Julianne Hough Sizzles In Plunging Hot Pink Dress On The Red Carpet

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough attended the Spotify New Artist party at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday night. On Friday afternoon, she took to her Instagram account to share photos of herself taken as she arrived at the event.

Hough opted for a short, shiny, hot pink dress that fell to her mid-thigh. The neckline plunged down to below her waist, showing off her bust. The garment also featured a bright red bow tied around her waist with ends that run all the way to the hemline, and long sleeves with puffy shoulders. The fitted outfit showed off her toned body, as well as the summery tan she’s sporting, while she struck a pose for the waiting cameras.

She accessorized with a pair of equally shiny pink heels, and carried a burgundy clutch purse. The 30-year-old left her short blonde bob hanging loosely about her face, with her long bangs falling into her eyes.

She also shared another post that offered two close-ups of her face, showing her natural makeup look that brings out the bright blue of her sparkling eyes, with just a dash of dusty pink across her lips to add a pop of color. Under her short hair, a pair of gold hoops shone through.

Within just two hours, the post raked in almost 30,000 likes, with plenty of fans taking to the comments section to compliment Hough on her lithe body.

“It’s true what they say that happy people glow! Shine on my dear! Spread that positivity all around you,” one fan commented.

“Damn! That’s a neck breaking look!!” another person wrote.

Some also weren’t too happy with the amount of skin she was showing.

“You’re too pretty to show that much boob. Not necessary for you to look good,” one person wrote, with another adding, “Kinda yuk… But to each his own.”

Hough wasn’t the only one who was showing all kinds of chest at the event, according to Daily Mail. Hailee Steinfeld opted for a shimmery pink, black, and white-spotted ruffle dress with puffy sleeves, a deep V-neck, and an asymmetrical hemline.

While Rita Ora was all covered up in a feathery orange and pink shirt that would surely have left her with a need to sneeze all night, she was photographed with Bebe Rexha, who was all but popping out of her purple dress. Jorja Smith’s bust was also looking like it was ready to pop out of the top of her tight-fitting yellow gold dress.