Meryl Streep Reveals Why She Joined Season 2 Of ‘Big Little Lies:’ ‘I Was Addicted To It’

She may be one of the best actresses of all time but that doesn’t stop Meryl Streep from fan-girling over certain shows.

As fans of the A-lister know, Meryl joined the star-studded cast of Big Little Lies for their second season. The actress will star alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley in the next season of the show.

And during the HBO sector of the TV Critics’ Association press tour, E! Online shares that Streep couldn’t help but gush over how much she loved the first season of the show and how she felt inclined to join.

“I loved this show. I was addicted to it. I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don’t know about people, about family, about friends, how it flirted with the mystery of things, what was unsaid, unshown, unknown, was sort of the pull, the gravitational pull of the piece, and it was so exciting, so when I got the chance to join the crew, I thought yeah,” she gushed. “I wanted to do it, to be in that world.”

In addition, Streep said that the world that the show created was “amazing” and she is grateful that she got the opportunity to be a part of it. Also on the panel, was Nicole Kidman, who spoke about how close the cast became during filming and how much they were able to bond. The actress also said that she has never been a part of such a special show and one that had such a huge demand from the audience for another season.

Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep at the HBO’s panel #TCA19 pic.twitter.com/vmMotdWm6P — best of nicole (@bestofkidman) February 8, 2019

As fans know, the show was supposed to end after the first season but due to overwhelming demand, author Liane Moriarty wrote a follow up “novella” for a second season. And right now, David E. Kelley says that they do not have a plan for a season 3 right now, but that’s also what was said after the first season.

And after much anticipation, the Inquisitr shared that Big Little Lies season 2 finally has a release month. Though the exact date of release was not revealed, it has been confirmed that the new season will begin airing on HBO sometime in June.

The show will get seven episodes and will follow the aftermath of the death of Perry (played by Alexander Skarsgard), and the group of women who were present at the time of his death. Newcomer Meryl Streep will play the role of Mary Louise Wright, Perry’s mother, and it’s sure to be another drama-filled season.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies premieres on HBO in June.