‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Reportedly Making ‘Miraculous’ Recovery From Cancer, Doctors Dumbfounded

Brown was once given a 3 percent chance to survive the late stage lung cancer before the stunning recovery.

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown once faced a grim cancer diagnosis with just a 3 percent chance of survival, but now doctors say the reality television star is making a “miraculous” recovery and appears to be cancer free.

The Brown family has kept fans of the show abreast of updates, showing the travails as the family moved from Alaska to Southern California for Brown to receive treatment for late-stage lung cancer. A new report from Radar Online shows that she has made a “miraculous” recovery, and doctors can’t quite explain how she’s doing it.

“Her most recent checkup went really well and the doctors are dumbfounded at how miraculously she has been recovering,” a source told the celebrity gossip outlet. “Cancerous cells are still present, but the disease has not spread and it has not grown. Her family is just so grateful that she made it though this and they thank the Lord above for keeping her alive.”

There have already been some positive announcements for Ami in her battle with cancer. Last year, the Brown family matriarch told People magazine that she was now cancer free after enduring several months of treatment.

“The doctors were as shocked as we were,” said Ami’s husband, Billy Brown.

Before the test, Ami had been through a grueling regiment of radiation and chemotherapy treatments, so hard on Ami that she had difficulty eating and dropped down to 77 pounds. In the weeks that followed her test showing no cancer, Ami said she was starting to get her appetite back and gained nearly 30 pounds.

The success was so unexpected that doctors at UCLA, where she was receiving treatment, used her medical records for a case study because doctors had not seen a similar situation before. Reports indicated that Ami’s advanced form of cancer gave her just a 3 percent chance of survival, and her deteriorating health during treatment had many fans fearing that she did not have much longer.

Ami will still have an uphill battle, including a scan every three months to make sure that the cancer has not returned.

Fans of Alaskan Bush People following along Ami’s cancer battle were thrilled at the news, with many taking to social media to share supportive messages.

Alaskan Bush People's Ami Brown Prepares for a Grandchild After Surviving Cancer: 'Thank God'

Fans may get a chance to see an inside look at Ami Brown’s cancer battle, as Alaskan Bush People was renewed for its ninth season. It is set to premiere in the spring.