Tori Spelling Talks About ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Reboot: ‘We’re All Really Excited To Get Back To Work’

Beverly Hills 90210 is officially coming back and Tori Spelling and company couldn’t be happier.

Now that the cat is finally out of the bag and it’s been confirmed that the hit show will return to the air, Tori Spelling is dishing about how excited she and the rest of the cast and crew are. The actress recently sat down with People where she chatted about getting back to work once again, and it’s easy to see that she’s thrilled.

“We’re all really excited to get back to work with each other every day. We’ve come full circle and it feels really great. This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited.”

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Spelling confirmed the news of the revival during an interview with Access Live. According to the actress, several members of the original cast will be returning to the hit ’90s show, where Spelling says they will play “heightened” versions of themselves.

“The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast,” Spelling explained.

Spelling also said that she has hopes to make the 90210 revival slightly different than revivals like Roseanne and Fuller House have done. Tori says that she wants to do something different and perhaps pick up where their characters have left off.

It has yet to be confirmed who from the original cast will join the revival aside from Spelling, but the actress shares that Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay, will most likely just do a few cameos since he is also currently starring on Riverdale. Additionally, she says that she would love to see Shannen Doherty return, but they are still working to put all of the final pieces together.

Last month, Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, were in the news after Spelling posted what was supposed to be a sweet family photo. As the Inquisitr shared, Tori posted a photo of herself, Dean, and their five children — Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 1. In the photo, the family appears next to family friend Ian Ziering, his wife, and their two kids at a screening of A Dog’s Way Home.

But while some of Spelling’s followers commented nice things on what was supposed to be a sweet family photo, there were other users who took the opportunity to fat shame Dean and Tori’s children.

“Child obesity is no joke. Shame on You for allowing them to be unhealthy!!!” one user wrote.

Once McDermott caught wind of some of the negativity that was beginning to surround the photo, he was quick to play the role of papa bear. He defended his children, while also shaming adults who had the audacity to comment on the children’s weight.

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” he clapped back. “Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!”

Good for Dean for standing up for his family.