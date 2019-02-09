All The Best Deals And Freebies For National Pizza Day 2019 On Saturday, February 9

Pizza is good on any day of the year, but it's even better it is when cheaper or free.

You really can’t go wrong with pizza for any meal and it’s good on any day of the year, but it is made even better when it is discounted or even free. On Saturday, February 9, 2019, everyone can celebrate National Pizza Day by having their favorite type of pie and honoring the day in true style. If you’re planning on doing that, you need to be aware of all the great deals, bargains and freebies that can be had on Saturday.

Everyone wants to have pizza and being able to get it at a bargain is something that all people should strive to achieve. Not all pizza joints are going to offer up some kind of a discount, but there are those looking to celebrate National Pizza Day in style and pass on the celebratory savings to their customers.

Here is a great list for as many pizza offers, discounts, deals, and freebies that we could find for National Pizza Day 2019. Take advantage of them on Saturday as they aren’t going to last long and prices will likely return to normal on Sunday.

Blaze Pizza

One of the quickest pizza joints anywhere, Blaze is also one of the tastiest. When you place an order online for National Pizza Day, guests can receive two pepperoni pizzas for just $10 from Blaze Pizza locations.

Caulipower

This deal actually begins on National Pizza Day and will run through Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2019. It’s a great deal of buy-one-get-one (BOGO) free on all pizzas from Caul Me Maybe.

Chuck E. Cheese’s

Guests simply need to mention “National Pizza Day” or use code “4860” when ordering, and they can change their large pizza to an extra large for free.

Pizza has us feeling some kind of way. ????Get a free XL upgrade with any large pizza purchase from 2/4-2/9 this week at most Chuck E. Cheese’s locations. Use code 4860 at the register. pic.twitter.com/nnxV7L4ylM — Chuck E. Cheese's (@ChuckECheeses) February 4, 2019

Cicis

Everyone picking up a takeout order can get a great deal of three medium/one-topping pizzas for just $12.

Domino’s

Dominos is holding a contest right now which is the National Pizza Day Twitter Giveaway. It is only happening over this weekend and the winner will get free pizza for an entire year, but you have to get on Twitter and rewteet the following post.

Georgio’s Pizza

On Saturday, use promo code “NPD5” for $5 off of any $25 or more order when made online.

IHOP

This may seem strange, but IHOP is taking part in National Pizza Day for 2019 and this is a good one. Those in Dallas, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles can get a “Pancizza” delivered to them with DoorDash when using the promo code of “PANCIZZA.”

Little Caesars

While there have been no announced extra deals for Little Caesars on Saturday, they will continue to have numerous great prices. Don’t forget that their Pretzel Crust is back and it is just $6 for a large between 4-8 p.m.

Making your life easier, one pizza at a time. pic.twitter.com/dsHhFZcYHn — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) February 7, 2019

Pizza Hut

Use the promo code “THANKYOU” when checking out and you can get a large five-topping pizza for just $10.99. Some types of pizzas would require an extra charge.

Red Baron Pizza

It may be frozen pizza, but it’s still great to have for any day of the year and on National Pizza Day, you may be a big winner. Enter a contest on their Facebook page through Saturday, February 9, 2019, and you could win a year’s worth of their incredible pizza.