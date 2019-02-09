White House Says Donald Trump In ‘Very Good Health’ After Physical Despite Trump Not Following Doctor’s Orders

Trump had been ordered to cut out fast food, but the White House admitted that he didn't follow the plan too closely.

The White House claimed on Friday that Donald Trump is in “very good health” after his recent physical — despite apparently not following the orders of doctors over the course of the last year to cut out fast food.

Late on Friday afternoon, the White House released the report from White House physician Dean Conley saying that Trump had his annual examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and that he remains in good health.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency and beyond,” Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement, via NBC News.

Conley added that the examination took close to four hours and included a panel of 11 different board certified specialists.

The verdict on Donald Trump’s health came despite the president reportedly not following doctors’ orders from his last physical. The White House said this week that Trump has not gone along with the plan that called on him to cut back on fast food, which is reportedly his favorite and a staple of his diet.

“The president received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the President admits he has not followed it religiously,” Hogan Gidley, the principal deputy White House press secretary, told CNN.

Trump appeared to get less exercise in 2018 as well, cutting back on golf trips near the end of the year and during the government shutdown.

Donald Trump’s health has been a point of controversy during his presidency amid allegations that former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson lied on Trump’s previous report to make it seem as if he were in better health and not obese. According to the report, Trump was 239 pounds, putting him just on the edge of being obese. But many noted that Trump appeared to weigh significantly more, and that he also appeared well below his listed height of 6 feet, 2 inches.

As the Guardian noted, Trump’s former personal physician also admitted that Trump dictated to him what to write in a letter released during the 2016 presidential campaign claiming that Trump was in “astonishingly good health” and claimed that, “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

A more conclusive report on Donald Trump’s health is expected from the White House in the coming days.