Sofia Richie Is Radiant In Sweet Instagram Shot Alongside Boyfriend Scott Disick

The model struck a pose alongside her boyfriend on Instagram.

It’s not Valentine’s Day just yet, but Sofia Richie is already feeling the romantic spirit, and sharing it with her 4.2 million followers on Instagram. The model took to social media to share a sweet shot alongside her boyfriend Scott Disick — who, rumor has it, might soon be taking their relationship to the next level.

Richie and Disick took the picture at The Sugar Factory in San Diego, cuddled up together in one of the restaurant’s plush booths. Richie kept it casual and chic for the romantic outing, with her long light brown hair parted down the middle and hanging loosely around her shoulders. The model kept her makeup minimal, going for soft shading around the eyes and a light pink shade on her full pout. Her outfit was equally effortless and elegant, consisting of a plain white T-shirt under a sharp black blazer. Richie kept her accessories minimal, opting for a single crucifix necklace.

Like his girlfriend, Disick was all about a low-key night out on the town. He sports a rugged beard in the shot, and wears a stylish grey sweater underneath a black jacket. Around his wrist he wears an impressive bronze watch, as Richie cozies up beside him.

It’s not surprising the two are spending quality time at The Sugar Factory. Disick has long been a promoter for the restaurant chain, which features sweet treats and extravagant cocktails that have long been popular with the Hollywood set. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and even Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian have all promoted the chain over the years, and are frequently seen visiting when they have a sugar craving that needs to be satisfied.

And this Valentine’s Day could be extra special for the couple, who have been officially an item since September of 2017. Rumors have been swirling that Disick is getting ready to pop the question to Richie — and sources indicate that his Kardashian family is entirely on board with the engagement.

Although rumors hinted at tension between Richie and Kourtney, with whom Disick shares three children, it appears the two are now getting along famously. The whole blended family was even spotted on vacation together, with Kourtney and Richie relaxing together and sharing some serious quality time.

And Kourtney has officially given the couple her blessings, as seen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. As reported by E! News, the reality star was asked how she’d react if her ex decided to make things official with Richie, and gave a single word as her answer.

“Congratulations,” she said.

Kim Kardashian, who was also on the show with her sister, was quick to confirm the family’s support of the couple.

“We vacation together,” she explained to Cohen. “It’s all good.”