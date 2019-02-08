American Supermodel Bella Hadid Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Cleavage-Baring Evening Gown

Bella Hadid is perhaps one of the most famous models in the entire world, and is reinforcing that reputation in her latest Instagram share. Posting a series of sultry photographs to the popular social media platform, Bella set hearts aflutter and pulses racing in an almost effortless fashion.

In this particular set of snapshots, Bella can be seen clad in a simply ravishing golden evening gown, glitzy and glamorous in equal parts. The first image features her descending an elaborate staircase, one hand resting lightly on what appears to be a wrought iron railing. A steely, penetrating gaze is present in her smoldering expression, and the deep, plunging neckline of her gown reveals a great deal of her chest. The gown is form-fitting, and features spaghetti straps which serve to accentuate Bella’s slender arms and shoulders.

Her iconic raven locks are styled severely straight, tied back behind her ears and flattened across her forehead to produce an haute couture coif. Accessorizing the elegant look with golden statement earrings, perfectly sculpted brows, and a nude lip — Bella Hadid is absolutely the belle of the ball.

The brunette bombshell is detailed in even greater profile in the fourth and final picture, one where the picture is cropped much more closely on the American beauty. Here, even more of Bella’s enviable physique and hourglass silhouette are emphasized.

In the caption attending the short set of snaps, Bella Hadid gave a shoutout to both her designer — Ralph Lauren — as well as her photographer, Kevin Tachman. It seems that her fans and followers were equally appreciative of the share, as they lavished her latest post with over 160,000 likes in addition to 650-plus comments in very short order.

One follower wrote, “you must be royalty,” referring to the model’s regal aesthetic. A second Instagram fan took the time to comment that, “Your [sic] a goddess living amongst mare [sic] mortals.”

Nearly all of the comments attached to the photo share were complimentary in nature, with users gushing over the incalculable poise and impressive physique put on display by Bella Hadid.

Perhaps ironically, per the Daily Mail, Bella has been making headlines recently for her dietary choices as she engages in the festivities surrounding New York Fashion Week. Posting a series of clips to Instagram which showcased a mouth-watering plate of crispy french fries and an artisanal burger, the high-fashion hottie showed her fans — and the world — that she’s rather down to earth when it comes to her preferred foods.