Aubrey O’Day Sets Pulses Racing In Barely-There Red Lingerie

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit in her latest sexy Instagram post leading up to Valentine’s Day.

The Dumblonde singer tried out her very best red hair that cascaded to her waist, and she left very little to the imagination by wearing a lacy, strappy number that exposed far more of her enviable hourglass figure than it covered. In the image, O’Day closed her eyes and struck a pose next to a mirror, and she placed one hand in her hair, which hid about half of her face while the other framed her voluptuous hips.

The “White Hot Lies” singer wore matching red lipstick and nail polish. Her eyes featured an intense smokey look. She accessorized the look with multiple necklaces and bracelets.

In her caption, the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant quoted a line Jessica Rabbit famously said in the 1988 film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?.

Several of the entertainer’s 911,000 Instagram followers responded positively.

“@aubreyoday thanks for the treat! When you’re good, you’re great, but when you’re bad you’re even better!” one replied. The commenter ended the statement with several fire emojis, which accurately describe the siren’s red-headed look. Plenty of her fans were quick to comment on how much they enjoyed her red hair paired with the red lingerie.

“Lady In Red…You are A Bombshell!!” one follower replied.

In addition to complimenting her look, several fans asked about new music, which she often teased last year. O’Day and Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex released a new single on July 4 of last year in New York City, and supposedly, a new album is coming sometime from the group.

Currently, Bex and O’Day are reunited with their Danity Kane bandmate Dawn Richard to form the group’s third incarnation, DK3. They’re on The Universe Is Undefeated Tour together until early March.

Throughout February, the reality TV star treated her followers to plenty of Valentine-themed images leading up to the special day filled with love, hearts, and flowers.

She went old school Valentine’s Day in a recent picture, where she posed in front of paper featuring heart-shaped doilies that many people may remember using to create cards in elementary school.

She also posed in a sheer pink bra and panties set with strategic heart patches to cover everything up and stay Instagram appropriate. In her latest Instagram story, the Fashion Nova brand model thanked the clothing website for sending her a gift featuring all black lingerie for an early birthday present. Perhaps some of the new pieces will find their way into some of O’Day’s future posts.