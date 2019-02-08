Lauren Burnham From ‘The Bachelor’ Cradles Her Baby Bump While Wearing Cute Workout Gear

The reality star shared some cute shots to promote one of her favorite cleaning products.

Stars are just like us, including Lauren Burnham of The Bachelor fame. The reality star took to her Instagram to share some cute snaps of her home — and her growing baby bump — as she promotes Persil ProClean products.

The two shots show two very different sides of Burnham, who is expecting her first child with husband Arie Luyendyk. The first shot shows the reality star carefully posed in her elegant laundry room. She sits on the counter next to her washer and dryer, leaning on a bottle of Persil. Burnham has her long blonde hair down, falling gently around her shoulders. She wears a plain white shirt tied up above her growing baby bump, which she cradles with one hand. Burnham completes the look with a pair of tight dark pink leggings, and goes barefoot in the casual and playful picture.

While everything looks remarkably clean and organized in the first image, it’s a dramatically different situation in the second one, which Burnham shared to show that she too has things she struggles with — despite the nature of Instagram, which usually shows people only putting their best face forward. But Burnham has a different angle; she’d rather be honest about her issues and challenges, to give people a more accurate picture of what real life is actually like.

The second image shows Burnham lying on her bed in a carefully staged pose, one leg bent at a sharp angle while she sips on a cup of coffee. She’s wearing the same outfit as in the first image, and she looks extremely comfortable on the plush white bed. However, that’s where the illusion ends; Burnham is completely surrounded by laundry. It completely covers the top of the bed, and there are even a few pieces of clothing resting on top of her fluffy brown dog, who weathers the photo with good grace.

Burnham has been busy lately as she gets ready to welcome her first child. The mom-to-be has been regularly updating her pregnancy Instagram, eagerly counting down the weeks until she can meet her little bundle of joy. Although the couple was originally told they were expecting a son, later tests revealed that it will actually be a daughter — much to the delight of the pair, who met on the hit show, The Bachelor.

The couple’s first child is due some time in June. Burnham and Luyendyk wed in January of this year on a beach in Hawaii, surrounded by family and close friends.