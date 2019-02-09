‘The Big Bang Theory’ Showrunner Promises Series Finale Giving Characters ‘A Send-Off That They Deserve’

Fans of the long-running CBS series the Big Bang Theory are very sad that the hit show is ending this year after 12 seasons. Since television viewers know that they can’t save the sitcom, they are now just hoping that those behind the scenes will use the last remaining episodes to conclude the program in a satisfying way.

On Thursday, February 7, Stage 25 at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, was officially renamed the Big Bang Theory Stage in honor of the show that has been filmed there since 2007, the Inquisitr previously reported.

At the dedication event, which was attended by members of the press, Steve Holland, the writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series, talked to Entertainment Tonight about how he and his colleagues plan on putting the show to bed.

He revealed that, with only nine episodes of the program remaining, they definitely know how the Big Bang Theory will end, but they have yet to officially write the script.

Holland explained that they write the show in numerical order, and they are currently penning Episode 19. The series finale will be the 24th episode of the season, so they have to turn out four more scripts before they can focus their attention on the very last one they will ever write for the series.

“We know what the finale will be. We’ve known what the big pieces are for a while, but now we know what the smaller pieces are, as well, and what we’re driving towards,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“We have it worked out, and we’re excited and nervous, and like everybody who’s watching, we love these characters so much and we want to give them a send-off that they deserve.”

When asked what fans can expect from Season 12’s last episodes, Holland said that they should prepare to “laugh,” “be sad,” and “be nostalgic” for the “emotional” ride ahead.

As for discussions of a Big Bang Theory spinoff, or even a reboot, Holland seems indecisive.

“Part of me thinks that this show is such a special thing that you maybe want to leave it as a whole piece, but if someone came up with a great take on it, and people were interested to do it, who knows?” he said.

Meanwhile, series co-creator Chuck Lorre told TV Line this week that the last two episodes of the series will air back-to-back on one night. He said that, while they are two separate episodes, they do have a connection. CBS has yet to reveal what night the finale will air on.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.