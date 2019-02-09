Right-Wing Media Slams Green New Deal: ‘It Is Communism, It Is Fascism’

On February 7, the so-called Green New Deal took its “first Congressional baby step,” as the Intercept put it, when rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts unveiled a five-page resolution, setting a framework for a “national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization” initiative meant to combat climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez, Markey, and various climate groups will spend the next two years organizing and drafting legislation which will include a federal jobs guarantee, building efficiency upgrades, investment in public transit, and a federal jobs guarantee.

But not everyone is impressed with the Green New Deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the initiative. “The green dream or whatever they call it — nobody knows what it is but they’re for it right?” she said, downplaying the initiative as a “suggestion.”

Right-wing media is not impressed either. Progressive watchdog group Media Matters compiled a list of reports, statements, news stories, and quotes from various right-wing publications and social media personalities.

Predictably, carrying the torch was Fox News. The conservative network’s hosts, pundits, and journalists slammed the Green New Deal, insulting and ridiculing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the process.

Tucker Carlson described the Green New Deal as “literally insane” and “anti-American,” while Laura Ingraham suggested that implementing it would result in a “hellscape.”

“She doesn’t know her a*s from her elbow,” said political commentator and Fox News contributor Ben Stein. “I mean, she’s charming and she’s very good-looking, but why do we even listen to her?” he asked.

An editor at the conservative online magazine The Federalist, David Harsanyi, described Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution as “something a high-schooler could write,” and suggested that it would cost “$25 bazillion dollars.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro argued in an op-ed penned for The Daily Wire that his 2-year-old son would be able to come up with a better, more realistic proposal.

MSNBC contributor Hugh Hewitt slammed Ocasio-Cortez’s initiative on his radio program, describing it as fascist.

“It is not socialism; it is communism, it is fascism, it is despotism.”

Right-wing and conservative media may oppose the Green New Deal, but scientists have long urged that humanity changes course. For a number of years, it has been the scientific consensus that humanity has approximately 12 years to limit — not avoid, because that is no longer an option — the effects of the impending climate catastrophe.

As The Guardian reported, UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommended in its 2018 report — a result of over 6,000 scientific studies — that, unless policymakers around the world manage to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, floods and extreme heat will cause hundreds of millions of people around the world to descend into poverty.