HBO’s Limited Series Based On The Chernobyl Incident Will Premiere In May

'Chernobyl' dramatizes one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history.

For those who are eager for HBO’s mini-series on the 1986 disaster at Chernobyl, news has just been released regarding the premiere date.

According to Deadline, Chernobyl will premiere in May of this year. This announcement was made during at the Television Critics Association tour this week.

According to HBO’s press releases, the five-part miniseries Chernobyl “dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.”

Jared Harris (The Terror) will play Valery Legasov, a leading Soviet nuclear physicist, in Chernobyl. Also a member of the initial response team, he is among one of the first to realize just how enormous the incident was.

Stellan Skarsgard (Melancholia) plays Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina. Within hours of the disaster, he is assigned by the Kremlin to head the government commission on Chernobyl.

Emily Watson (Little Women) will play Ulana Khomyuk. This Soviet nuclear physicist is committed to finding out why the Chernobyl disaster happened.

The official press release from HBO states that the Chernobyl miniseries will also star “Paul Ritter (Lovesick) as Chernobyl deputy chief engineer Anatoly Dyatlov; Jessie Buckley (Beast) as Lyudmilla Ignatenko, a Pripyat resident married to a firefighter on the first response team; Adrian Rawlins (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) as Chernobyl chief engineer Nikolai Fomin; and Con O’Neill (Harlots) as plant director Viktor Bryukhanov.”

Additional cast include Sam Troughton (The Ritual), Adam Nagaitis (The Terror), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), Ralph Ineson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Mark Lewis Jones (Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi), Fares Fares (Westworld), and David Dencik (McMafia).

If you are worried about how this new HBO series will portray the 1986 tragedy, executive producer and writer Craig Mazin has stated that Chernobyl will be as “realistic as can be achieved,” according to Collider.

In addition to the premiere month being announced, HBO has also released new images from the Chernobyl miniseries. You can view the image in the gallery below.

A trailer was also released for Chernobyl during the TCA tour, which Collider describes as “incredibly intense and haunting.” HBO has not yet officially released it to the public. However, there was one small snippet of the new series included in its first-look trailer released in January.

The miniseries, which delves in the terrible event, was filmed on location in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Chernobyl will premiere in May on HBO.